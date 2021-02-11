Rose

William “Bill” Rose is flanked by Rod Herbig and Bruce Fensley.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

On Jan. 30, 2021, Bruce Fensley, president, and Rod Herbig, vice president, of the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, presented the National Society Sons of the American Revolution’s World War II, War Veteran Corps Medal and Certificate to SAR member William “Bill” L. Rose, of Southern Pines.

Rose served in World War II, in the Pacific Theater, as an aviation radio technician in the Naval Air Corps between 1943 to 1946. He was awarded The Victory Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific area campaign medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the American Campaign Medal. “Bill is was truly a member of America’s ‘Greatest Generation,’” says a spokesman.

Rose is a charter member of the Sandhills Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, through his family’s Revolutionary War veteran, James McCarty. This honor is normally presented at a SAR chapter meeting with support from other chapter compatriots.

“Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to gather for this important patriotic presentation,” says the spokesman.

Anyone interested in receiving more information about joining the Sons of the American Revolution should contact John Faflin, chapter registrar, at laflin47@gmail.com.

