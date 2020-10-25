Ron and Sue Joseph, of Pinehurst, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
They are both from upstate New York, and have known each other since high school. They were married Oct. 21, 1960, in Potsdam, N.Y., where Ron was attending Clarkson College of Technology.
They have moved several times during Ron’s working career, living in New York state, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Paris, Munich, and New Jersey. They moved to Pinewild in 2004.
They attend Christ Community Church in Pinehurst, where they have been volunteering as ushers.
They have two children; nine grandchildren; and 10 (so far) great-grandchildren.
