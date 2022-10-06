As we approach Halloween, experienced audience goers in the Sandhills know that it is time to dust off their corsets and fishnet stockings and come down to the Sunrise Theater to see an outdoor screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show!”
This annual tradition features a costume contest with prizes before the screening of the film. The movie, sponsored by Sandhills Pride, Manifest Boutique and Realty World: The Nikki Bowman Team will play on Oct. 14-15 at 7 p.m.
“Rocky Horror” is an interactive musical phenomenon that has attracted costume-clad participants for decades. It is the story of a young, engaged couple (Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick) who seek help at a strange castle when their car gets a flat tire in a rainstorm. The residents of the castle are having an Annual Transylvanian Convention, while their leader Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry) is busy building the perfect man in his laboratory.
Did you know:
• Rocky Horror Picture Show is now the longest-running theatrical release film in history. It has enjoyed a weekly run at the Clinton Street Theatre in Portland, Ore., for 43 years. This includes a 54-week run to an empty house during the COVID shutdown just to keep the streak alive!
• The locations used for filming actually had no heat, and there was one designated “warm room” that utilized space heaters. The cast would crowd in there between takes until they eventually had to stop using it because it caught fire.
• The film featured several performers who appeared in “The Rocky Horror Show” onstage, including Richard O’Brien (Riff-Raff), Nell Campbell (Columbia), Tim Curry (Frank-N-Furter), Patricia Quinn (Magenta), Meat Loaf (Eddie) and Jonathan Adams (Dr. Scott).
• Tim Curry says he attempted to see a midnight showing of the film at the Waverly Theatre and was kicked out by an usher for being “an imposter.” After showing his passport, the usher apologized and invited him in, but Curry declined.
• Dr. Everett V. Scott crashes through the wall for his entrance because the set builders forgot to put an extra door in the lab set.
The movies start at sunset (approximately 7 p.m.) on the theater’s park. The area is enclosed with tents and a white wall around the perimeter to create a cozy setting. Guests may bring portable chairs or blankets, but no outside food, coolers, open flames, glitters with microplastics, or pets are permitted. Two concession stands are available – one in the park and the second inside the main theater. Box office and concessions open at 6 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the film will be moved inside the theater.
Tickets are $10 per person, general admission. Groups of 10 or more should contact the Sunrise for special reserved party seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
