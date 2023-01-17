Are you a musical theater performer? Whether you’re a professional, an amateur, a student or somewhere in between, don’t miss a rare chance to study in person with the person who literally wrote the book on how to audition for rock musicals, “Rock the Audition.”
Author Sheri Sanders will lead a musical theater workshop on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 9 p.m., at McPherson Theater, at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’ on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Sanders has collaborated with 86 musical theater programs across the country, made audition cuts on Musicnotes and created the first-ever online musical theatre program.
With guts, love and her finger on the pulse, she’ll share all the essential tools for theatre and musical artists and to interpret rock material with openness, sensitivity, creativity and authenticity.
There are two levels of participation available: Working ($60, only 12 slots available) provides a one-on-one session with Sanders to prepare a short cut (16 bars or 30-45 seconds) of a rock/popular music selection and research the era and/or show it is from; and Audit ( $20) provides an opportunity to watch Sanders work with everyone and ask questions in the question and answer session.
The workshop is for youth ages 13 and up. Be advised that adult language, themes and material may be addressed.
