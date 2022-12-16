Many churches try to throw their own twists on Christmas programs and plays, ranging from live Nativities or cantatas to showcase musical talents in their congregation.
When Cameron Dockery took over as the pastor at Robbins First Wesleyan Church six years ago, he wanted to continue his calling of sharing the Gospel through the arts, and has found ways to expand that with his congregation of less than 70 people. The performances the actors and actresses put on break the mold, while still including the Christmas story from the Bible, acting out the script and performance that Dockery crafts himself, and puts in a dinner theater setting at Westmoore Family Restaurant.
Previously leading a church in Traverse City, Michigan, he found a passion for playwriting through the nearby Interlochen Center for the Arts.
“There’s a lot of art there, so that’s where I kind of learned it. When I came here six years ago, I thought, ‘How can I bring this to Robbins?’ We started out in the church, we had the show upstairs, and then we went to the fellowship hall to serve dinner,” Dockery said. “I wanted to do more of this. (Westmoore Family Restaurant owner) Yianni (Kakouras) has been good to us. He said, ‘Come to my restaurant,’ and now he won’t let me leave.”
Kakouras extended the invitation for Dockery’s production to come to the restaurant in 2020, and this year’s three-day run earlier in December sold out 80 tickets a night for three nights.
“I’m amazed at how many people show up. I’m very humbled by that and how much the church gets behind it,” Dockery said.
The most visible show of support that the church has in the production is the more than 20 performers and stage workers to help put on the production.
“For a small church, it’s a lot of talent,” Dockery said. “Our church runs about 65 people. We’ve sold out 80 a night for three nights. People who don’t go to our church are the biggest part of the crowd.”
This year’s performance in three acts included references to the holiday classics “A Christmas Story,” with Ralphie Parker enamored with the thought of getting a Red Ryder carbine action, 200 shot range model air rifle, and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” getting lost somewhere in the fields of northern Moore County.
Musical performances with some of the cast, as well as Christmas carols and hymns led by the performers for the crowd, were scattered throughout the performance.
Dockery depicts Ebenezer Scrooge in another act, frustrated with the joy around the holidays, only to have his cold heart warmed by a small girl in passing on the street.
“I loved the Dickens theme. Dickens was a wounded man and he put himself in as characters,” Dockery said.
Based on a short story written in the past, the third act featured Samuel, a member of the royal order of church mice, telling the story of Jesus’ birth from the Bible to a gathering of other creatures from the forest, all performed by the youth of the church.
The idea of this act in the performance came around the time of last year’s performance.
“I knew this was what I was going to do last year. When we closed it last year, I knew we were going to do Samuel and what I was going to do with that,” Dockery said. “I was writing a short story about woodland creatures, kind of like C.S. Lewis.”
Such has been the cycle for Dockery and his varying Christmas dinner theater concepts over the years.
“We’ve done based around World War I with the trench warfare in France and how Christmas showed up there. We did when (George) Washington crossed the Delaware (River) on Christmas Eve. I took the gift of the “Gift of the Magi,” and kind of adapted it to our church,” Dockery said. “Once it got going, the church won’t let me quit. They ask me, ‘What are you going to do next?’”
