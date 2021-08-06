The Ride of Her Life:
The True Story of a Woman, her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America
By Elizabeth Letts
Ballantine Books
I loved it! Annie’s story is fascinating. Can you imagine taking off from Maine in the late fall, just you, your horse, Tarzan, and dog Depeche Toi (you’ll have to read the book to find out about that name), to ride to California?
And at 63, at that! This was in 1955, before the interstate highway system was completed, so most of the traveling would be on less traveled roads, but still dangerous.
Annie, who was no stranger to hard work, decided in 1955 that she wanted to see the Pacific Ocean. Financial troubles meant she needed to sell the farm (not that she got much for it), so the time was right.
Lett tells of the day-to-day highs and lows Annie had along the way, the people she met and what she learned.
I can see a movie here!
Maiden Voyages
By Sian Evans
St. Martin’s Press
This book offers a most fascinating look at the lives of women on the high seas as they were given roles on the big ocean liners of the 20th century, first as maids and stewardesses, and as time passed, the equivalent of today’s cruise directors.
These women and the lives they led are interesting. Most of them were from poor situations, requiring them to work to help support their families. Working aboard a ship gave them a place to live and food to eat, so they were able to give most of their wages to help out their parents and siblings.
The stories include those about celebrities of the day as well as second and third class passengers.
Definitely an intriguing read for history lovers.
Three Girls From Bronzeville
By Dawn Turner
Simon and Schuster
Subtitled “a uniquely American memoir of race, fate and sisterhood, Turner’s memoir focuses on the relationships of the author, her sister, Kim, and best friend, Debra.
The three lived in Bronzeville, which is a historic neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. They were descendants of the Blacks who made their way north from the injustices of life in the South,. The girls have the dreams that most young women: a career, family and getting out of the neighborhood.
The three of them turn out very differently than anyone ever expected. Turner wants to know why, in spite of the similarity of their upbringing, Kim and Debra made the decisions they made with their lives.
It’s an interesting look at the parts played by race and money in the lives of people.
Why Peacocks?
By Sean Flynn
Simon and Schuster
Journalist Sean Flynn, a North Carolina resident, finds himself getting not one, but three peacocks from one of his neighbors.
Naming them Carl, Ethel and Mr. Pickle, Flynn soon finds out, as often happens with pets, one thing leads to another. It’s not just food, but pens and vet bills and more.
Flynn gives us a history of the beautiful birds (at least the males are beautiful) and even travels as far as Scotland to a castle where peacocks have been for centuries.
These birds wouldn’t be my choice for pets, but it’s obvious that they grew on Flynn and his family.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.
