Road Rally

First place winners Mike and Kay Howery (left), and second place winners Lenny Goldin, Rhonda Brooks and Bob Sandler

 COURTESY OF LINDEN LODGE

Sandhills Alliance Church hosted the Linden Lodge Foundation “Awareness Road Rally” on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Linden Lodge is a nonprofit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County.

Rally teams, in their vehicles, left at scheduled times from the church to follow cryptic driving directions guiding them through Moore County and the surrounding area.

Prizes were awarded based on correct distance traveled, questions answered, and solving riddles. All proceeds benefited the Linden Lodge Foundation.

Following the event, a pizza dinner at the church included participants, volunteers and Linden Lodge residents and staff. Several of the rally participants presented poems they composed about their road rally experience. Raffle prizes included golf packages at Mid Pines/Pine Needles, gift baskets and gift certificates. In addition, the Road Rally winners received customized trophies.

For more information about Linden Lodge, visit www.LindenLodgeNC.org.

Linden Lodge Foundation Inc. is dedicated to the recovery of men and women with a serious and persistent mental illness by providing opportunities for residents to live, work and learn, while strengthening their talents through a community of mutual support. Linden Lodge accomplishes this goal by providing a safe, stable residence and the development of innovative, motivational, educational, and vocational prospects.

