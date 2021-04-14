Richmond Community College invites the community to come out for its Program Fair on Tuesday, April 20, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cole Auditorium on the Hamlet campus. The college will be showcasing all of its programs and services with both indoor and outdoor displays.
“We encourage families to bring their children so they can see all the great things they can learn at RichmondCC, and how RichmondCC can be the gateway to the university they’ve always dreamed of attending,” says Kevin Parsons, vice president for instruction.
Faculty and staff will be on hand to talk one-on-one with people about their programs, such as electric lineman, nursing, welding, business, information technology, cyber security, early childhood education, human services, criminal justice, machining and much more.
“RichmondCC has greatly expanded its offerings over the past several years,” says Parsons. “We now have new pathways for people to become school teachers, to get bachelor’s degrees in engineering or nursing, to go to UNC-Chapel Hill or N.C. State.”
The college has many new scholarships available, and for a limited time, it is offering discounted short-term workforce training classes at a fraction of their normal cost. For anyone who has not completed their high school education, staff members from the adult education program will be available to explain the “Finish for Your Future” initiative that includes up to $1,000 in scholarship money for anyone who completes his or her high school credentials and continues into a college or workforce program at RichmondCC.
Financial aid staff will also be on hand to talk about federal, state and local funding for RichmondCC students.
“If it has been a while since you’ve visited RichmondCC, the program fair is a great opportunity to see how much the college has grown and how much it has to offer you, your friends and your family,” says Parsons. “There’s no charge to attend, and we will be handing out RichmondCC give-away items throughout the event.”
The college is currently registering students for the summer semester. Registration for the fall semester begins Wednesday, April 14. New students will need to complete a free application online at www.richmondcc.edu before registering for classes.
For more information about the Program Fair on April 20 or to speak to a counselor about scheduling summer or fall classes, call RichmondCC at (910) 410-1700.
In the chance of rain, the program fair will be rescheduled for Thursday, April 22. Visit the college online at www.richmondcc.edu.
