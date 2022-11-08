Rhinoleap Productions and Starworks proudly present four unforgettable, live and interactive performances of “Every Brilliant Thing,” Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., Nov. 18 – 26, at STARworks, located at 100 Russell Drive, in Star.
Featuring critically acclaimed actor Alexander Strain and written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, “Every Brilliant Thing” is a powerful story of a young boy whose mother is in the hospital. She is finding it difficult to be happy, so he begins making a list of all the brilliant things in the world. As he grows, the list grows until it takes on an unforgettable life of its own.
Rhinoleap Productions, a nonprofit organization based out of Asheboro, presents both live and digital stories that reflect the diversity of our community while providing arts-based educational programs for teenagers with an emphasis on building empathy, increasing communication and expanding abstract problem solving. This production is supported by Spark the Arts and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
STARworks Café and Taproom will provide refreshment service, featuring a British IPA, Blinded by the Sun, brewed specifically for this production by Four Saints of Asheboro. Blinded by the Sun is only available for purchase during performances of “Every Brilliant Thing.”
This production contains direct conversations about suicide. Asheboro Counseling and Wellness will be providing counselors for anyone who needs to speak with someone during or after performances. Four Saints is donating 10 percent of all Blinded by the Sun beer sales to Asheboro Counseling and Wellness.
