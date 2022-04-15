Rev. Angela Headen Davis will hold a book signing event on Saturday, April 23, at 5 p.m., at Spaulding Chapel AME Zion Church, in Taylortown,
Rev. Davis is a graduate of Pinecrest High School and St. Augustine University in Raleigh. She is the pastor at Mt.Olive AME Zion Church, in Carthage, a position she has held for over 11 years.
Her first book “Overlooked By Man But Chosen By God,” was released in 2015. Her second book “Quitting Is Not An Option You,” followed in 2019.
Rev. Davis’ new book is titled, “Sisters In The Pulpit,” and it will be released on April 23.
The public is invited to attend. Face masks will be required. For more information, contact Gregory Davis at (910) 986-1663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.