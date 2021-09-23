By Deborah Salomon
Feature Writer
Moore County enjoys a wealth of agencies/organizations addressing the cognitive needs of its seniors. Occasionally, this causes confusion, since most use purple — the color representing Alzheimer’s and dementia.
Some, like the Alzheimer’s Association, are national. Others, like the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, operate state-wide. The Moore County Department of Aging offers programs at the Senior Enrichment Center.
AOS & Friends Care is a local nonprofit headed up by Amy Natt, who holds a master’s degree in gerontology. “Some of our clients just need care management,” Natt says. “Here, low-income older people fall through the cracks.” Others are aware of services they cannot afford.
After the needs of financially qualified seniors have been assessed and resources identified, AOS & Friends Care provides funds with grants or proceeds from an annual event. “This helps get them through a crises,” or, if renewable, finances longer-term assistance, Natt says.
The association, formed in memory of Moore County resident Mary Anne Barrett, also provides music players loaded with recipients’ favorite tunes and robo companion pets.
An annual budget of $15,000 serves about 30 recipients annually.
Until restrictions imposed by COVID-19, AOS & Friends Care sponsored a bi-monthly Memory & Music Café at Thyme & Place Café, which provided a safe, understanding and compassionate environment to interact with others. Without this and similar opportunities, in the past year seniors have suffered isolation, which often exacerbates other problems during the pandemic
The virus also affected their fundraiser, previously a social event. Now, Mums for Memory Drive-Through Pick-Up takes place on Oct. 14, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 676 NW Broad St. A donation of $25 buys one purple chrysanthemum, which may be dedicated to a loved one who has experienced dementia, or a caregiver whose name will appear on a commemorative bookmark. Friend, Advocate and Community Partner donations include 4-6 mums and recognition on social media; if received before Sept. 24, donor’s name will appear in a program book. All donations are tax-deductible and benefit residents of Moore and bordering counties.
Mums may be ordered online, at www.mumsformemory.org. Call (910) 692-0683 for further information.
