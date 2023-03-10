Randolph Electric Membership Corporation announced that applications are now open for its Sharing Success Community Grants. Nonprofits in the Randolph EMC service area of Randolph, Chatham, Moore, Montgomery and Alamance Counties are eligible to apply. The Sharing Success Community Grants Program is a special project of People Helping People (PHP), Randolph EMC’s 501(c)3 organization. Community Grant funds are made possible through the generosity of CoBank, an industry lender, and are separate and distinct from monthly member contributions to PHP.
“Since 2015, the PHP board of directors has awarded over $106,000 in grants to charitable nonprofits that lend a helping hand to those in need,” said Nicole Arnold, communications and public affairs manager at REMC.
PHP will distribute $20,000 for the 2023 grant cycle. Qualifying organizations may apply for up to $2,000 in funding to implement programs or purchase necessary equipment to facilitate programs where Randolph EMC member-owners reside.
Each year, CoBank allocates $4 million annually to match cooperatives’ charitable contributions to nonprofit organizations in their local communities. For the 2023 funding cycle, CoBank matched Randolph EMC’s donation of $10,000 to PHP to provide a total of $20,000 in grant funding for nonprofit agencies in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Alamance and Chatham counties.
Projects submitted for consideration should positively impact a significant number of community members and meet needs in the areas of health, financial support, or educational advancement.
Staff and volunteers from interested nonprofit organizations can learn more about the application process, including guidelines and restrictions, on the REMC website. Completed applications must be received electronically by May 31, 2023.
