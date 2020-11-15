The 2020 Reindeer Fun Run, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, will take place virtually this year.

TeamGreen Charities has orchestrated the Reindeer Fun Run every year since 2007 and has donated a total of $335,000 to the club. The Reindeer Fun Run is the organization’s single largest fundraiser.

The event spans Dec. 1-14. Walk, run or jog a 5K or 12K from anywhere in the world. Registration starts at $15 for children and $25 for adults. For details, visit www.reinderrfunrun.com.

“These funds have helped ensure countless kids over the years have had a safe, positive place to go between school and home,” says a spokesman. “As we know, youth in Moore County need us now more than ever. Funds generated from the Reindeer Fun Run will ensure children and teens who need us most receive computer and high-speed internet access to complete their schoolwork; healthy meals, oftentimes the only meal they have all day; and encouragement from our trained youth development professionals through educational assistance, formative guidance, and leadership skills to prepare kids to become productive, caring members of our community.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days