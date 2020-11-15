The 2020 Reindeer Fun Run, which benefits the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills, will take place virtually this year.
TeamGreen Charities has orchestrated the Reindeer Fun Run every year since 2007 and has donated a total of $335,000 to the club. The Reindeer Fun Run is the organization’s single largest fundraiser.
The event spans Dec. 1-14. Walk, run or jog a 5K or 12K from anywhere in the world. Registration starts at $15 for children and $25 for adults. For details, visit www.reinderrfunrun.com.
“These funds have helped ensure countless kids over the years have had a safe, positive place to go between school and home,” says a spokesman. “As we know, youth in Moore County need us now more than ever. Funds generated from the Reindeer Fun Run will ensure children and teens who need us most receive computer and high-speed internet access to complete their schoolwork; healthy meals, oftentimes the only meal they have all day; and encouragement from our trained youth development professionals through educational assistance, formative guidance, and leadership skills to prepare kids to become productive, caring members of our community.”
