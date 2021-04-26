Moore County 4-H welcomes children ages of 5 to 18 to participate in its Summer Fun day camps. The four-day programs include a face-to-face collection of educational opportunities, field trips and hands-on activities.

Visit local farms and learn about barnyard animals in the Ag STEM camp (June 29-30). Learn where your food comes from, and how agricultural science feeds us all in the Farm to Fork camp (July 13-16). Other day camps will let participants prepare delectable dishes in the kitchen or on a grill from products grown and gathered from local farms, gain simple sewing skills and learn to create decorative crafts to embellish your home’s décor. Kids can also learn about money basics and develop SMART goals for reaching future financial dreams. 

These programs are presented by Moore County 4-H, the youth development program of N.C. Cooperative Extension, Moore County Center. 

For more information visit moore.ces.ncsu.edu or call the Moore County Cooperative Extension office at (910) 946-3188 to learn about this year’s camps and camp availability. Because of COVID social distancing protocols, spaces are limited.

