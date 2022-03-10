Senior Games in the Pines is the local North Carolina Senior Games event co-hosted by the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center and Parks and Recreation departments from Aberdeen, Pinehurst, Southern Pines and Moore County.
The Senior Games in the Pines seeks to create a competitive and fun atmosphere for all seniors looking to join athletic or creative events.
Registration runs through March 25, the cost is $15. To learn more or register to participate, visit online torch.ncseniorgames.org or pick up an application at your local Parks and Recreation department or the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, two miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
