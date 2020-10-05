It started with an early and cool morning’s walk on the gravel driveway that led to the house, elegant and simple in many way but certainly of a time of graciousness. I looked to find my friend who was meeting me with the promise a sense of relief amid beauty from the stresses of our world.
Kathryn Talton led me from one dewy covered “room” of bliss to another until we found an arbor to rest beneath and talk. The pathway before us led to a beautiful fountain, which burbled water, cooling the air both with water and sound. My shoulders were dropping, and my spirit was lifting.
Other rooms brought different delights such as early sun on the house that seemed to be both quiet and yet playful. The grounds suggested rooms to meditate in, rooms to laugh in and always rooms to have a conversation or music in.
That morning awoke in me both hope and direction. After months of being almost nowhere, here I was rediscovering Weymouth and the grounds that are a huge gift to us all.
I saw Dirt Gardeners, volunteers without whom Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities could not exist. The house is closed due to COVID-19 but we mustn’t forget the Women of Weymouth who do so much to raise money and help keep this treasure of Moore County going.
Executive Director Ry Southard has been working hard on grants to sustain this property inside and out. But who knew that a virus would come to hit all of us so hard?
As I wandered the gardens and woodland then and since, I am reminded of beautiful parks that I have enjoyed, large and small, in other cities. These places of beauty and rest ennoble a town offering an enrichment that concrete or derelict space cannot.
It is not just the beauty, but all the programs we long to return to: musical get-togethers and lectures, weddings and celebrations.
Literary giants and literary beginners live and work in these halls when the Writers-in Residence is in session. The North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame, one of the gems of literary life, lives right here at Weymouth.
But like all good things such as concerts, museums or shops on Broad Street, without funding they die. That is where my mind whirled as I sat just in the garden that morning watching the life that Weymouth shared with us. Ideas began to come.
I would suggest that we who love Weymouth start to pledge to the Bridge and Beyond program. How about adopting a Dirt Gardener? Let’s find out what one volunteer needs per year (mulch, seed, plant, tools) to do their job and let’s support them, one per person. I would gladly pledge to keep one Dirt Gardener going all year. Give me the name and let me meet my Gardener and have them walk the grounds with me at least once or twice a year to show me the fruits of their efforts. My knees can’t do all that work, but my dollars can.
Adopt a bed of flowers that needs help, adopt an area that wants development and perhaps if you do for that for that year, your name can grace that bed of flowers/shrubs/trees.
Does a room need some uplifting? Maybe you are more of an indoor person and want to see a room get painted or an upholstery project realized, I am sure you can become part of the history of the house by helping.
Here’s what I know for sure, if we do not help Weymouth bridge these tough times, meet the ongoing costs of just keeping it in good nick, then we run the risk of losing the open invitation to freely roam both inside and out.
Could there be a day when you would have to pay to enter the grounds or house?Yes, there could be. Could there be a time when an entity offers to buy it and run it like a business meant to return on investment? Yes, there could be. The one and only way to keep Weymouth free, vital and vibrant is to fund her.
I invite the board to list some “adoption” possibilities so that we can all feel close and bonded and responsible for the gem of Moore County.
It took a couple of quiet visits for me to see how much Weymouth has improved, to see how many people find solace there. Where would I go to find such a place no matter which season, if it was no longer open? Where would we go for peace and art?
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired here from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.