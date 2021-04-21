Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department has organized a lunch outing for adults 55-plus at noon, Wednesday, May 19, at the Ironwood Cafe, 2176 Midland Road, Pinehurst.
Participants will provide their own transportation and the cost of lunch.
To register, call (910) 692-7376.
