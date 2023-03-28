The Artists League of the Sandhills April exhibit will display the work of Courtney Herndon, Mary O’Malley and Jennifer Walker, featuring paintings of their favorite subjects from the Sandhills area, as well as landscapes from their travels and homes in other states. An opening reception of “It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” will be held Friday, April 7, 5 to 7 p.m. The show continues through Saturday, April 29.
Herndon has a passion for painting landscapes. She paints in oils and with more emotion and feeling than technical structure. Be it the countryside, gardens or water, she shares her love of the land with an impressionistic style. A past president and current instructor at the Artists League, Herndon has displayed in many solo and group exhibits. Her artwork may be found in Studio No. 4.
O’Malley graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in art education, but didn’t start painting until the 1960s. She took lessons from a friend, learning the basics of composition, color and most important, keeping soft edges. O’Malley has a studio at the League’s gallery and feels she has been blessed with this talent so, in thanks, donates much of the money she earns to charity.
Walker has been an ICU and ER nurse for the past 15 years. A painter and biology lover her whole life, she graduated from Ohio State University with a B.S. in medical illustration, and spent several years illustrating surgical atlases for Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati. After leaving to raise four daughters and pursue organic farming and rare breed conservation, she also graduated from nursing school and became a critical care nurse. An enthusiast of small towns and diners, and an unabashed fan of Norman Rockwell and Andy Griffith, Walker has spent much of her adult life seeking Mayberry, and fell in love with Pinehurst 10 years ago, when her partner first brought her here and took her to breakfast at the racetrack. Her work features things she loves around Moore County: sunrises at the reservoir, spring flowers at CCNC, little diners, horses, cottages, fruit orchards, farmers markets and friendly people.
