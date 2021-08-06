The Arts Council of Moore County has announced that the reception and awards ceremony scheduled for Friday, Aug. 6, has been canceled due to the escalation of the COVID Delta variant.
They have extended gallery hours on Aug. 6, with masks required and social distancing enforced, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Facebook Live walk-through of the exhibition is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at www.facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.
