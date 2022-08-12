Sandhills Classic Street Rod Association’s next cruise-in will be held Friday, Aug. 19, 5 to 8 p.m., at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, 1904 Sandhills Blvd., in Aberdeen. This is a free event, open to the public. Enjoy music, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and food is available for purchase. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits.
Hope Mills Shrine Club Car Show
The Hope Mills Shrine Club will host its first annual car show Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4461 Cameron Road, in Hope Mills. All makes and models are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for best in class winners. Proceeds benefit Hope Mills Shrine Club.
Cruzin 4 Kidz Car Show and Crafts
The Cruzin 4 Kidz Car Club will host a car show and swap meet Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 to 3 p.m., at Cooper Ford, U.S. 15-501, in Carthage. Trophies will be awarded for Best Chevy, Best Ford, Best Mopar, Best Truck, Best in Show, and other prizes. Enjoy food and music, and a craft and vendor show.
Cruisin’ the Park Car Show
The third annual Cruisin’ the Park car show presented by the Friends of Aberdeen Library, and chaired by Jewel and Robbie Monroe, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Aberdeen Lake Park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and opens to the public at 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll among dozens of hot rods, antique and vintage cars. Judges will select the Top 40, Best of Show, and Best Mopar, Best Ford, Best GMC and Best Special Interest award recipients. Winners will be announced at approximately 2:30 p.m.
There will be a food truck, beverages for sale, DJ music, a 50/50 raffle, raffle prizes and a used booked sale. This is a free event, open to the public, to benefit the Aberdeen Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.