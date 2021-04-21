Local educators can apply for a Bright Ideas grant from Randolph EMC now through Sept. 15. The grants, offered annually to teachers to bring creative classroom learning projects to life, support innovative projects that energize classroom learning and enhance student success. Educators can learn more and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.
“We are pleased to continue our long history of supporting teachers and students with grants that fulfill needs in local classrooms,” says Nicole Arnold, communications and public affairs manager at Randolph EMC. “As a community-focused organization, we are committed to building a brighter future for our students and our region, and we encourage all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to submit an application.”
Randolph EMC expects to award $14,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year to K-12 teachers across its service area in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham and Alamance counties. Grants of up to $2,000 are available in all subject areas, and teachers can apply individually or as a team.
Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 15. Teachers who submit their application by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.
To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.
For more than 25 years, Randolph EMC has joined North Carolina’s 26 electric cooperatives in offering Bright Ideas grants to teachers. Since the program began in 1994, educators statewide have received more than $13.6 million in Bright Ideas grant funding, and more than 2.7 million North Carolina students have participated in close to 13,000 Bright Ideas-funded projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.