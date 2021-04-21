Randolph EMC

Jocelyn, a student at East Middle School in Biscoe, poses with her assistant teacher, Jennifer Haywood. Jocelyn’s teacher, Joy Sudduth, won a Bright Ideas grant in 2020 to award her classroom with Intellikeystechnology. This technology aids nonverbal children to communicate with others.

Local educators can apply for a Bright Ideas grant from Randolph EMC now through Sept. 15. The grants, offered annually to teachers to bring creative classroom learning projects to life, support innovative projects that energize classroom learning and enhance student success. Educators can learn more and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.

“We are pleased to continue our long history of supporting teachers and students with grants that fulfill needs in local classrooms,” says Nicole Arnold, communications and public affairs manager at Randolph EMC. “As a community-focused organization, we are committed to building a brighter future for our students and our region, and we encourage all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to submit an application.”

Randolph EMC expects to award $14,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year to K-12 teachers across its service area in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham and Alamance counties. Grants of up to $2,000 are available in all subject areas, and teachers can apply individually or as a team.

Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 15. Teachers who submit their application by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.

To apply, teachers must include a budget; explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project; and have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive and creative approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.

For more than 25 years, Randolph EMC has joined North Carolina’s 26 electric cooperatives in offering Bright Ideas grants to teachers. Since the program began in 1994, educators statewide have received more than $13.6 million in Bright Ideas grant funding, and more than 2.7 million North Carolina students have participated in close to 13,000 Bright Ideas-funded projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days