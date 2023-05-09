Local educators can apply for a Bright Ideas grant from Randolph EMC now through Sept. 15, 2023. The grants, offered annually to teachers to bring creative classroom learning projects to life, support innovative projects that energize classroom learning and enhance student success. Educators can learn more and apply online at www.ncbrightideas.com.
“We are pleased to continue our long history of supporting teachers and students with grants that fulfill needs in local classrooms,” said REMC Communications and Public Affairs Manager Nicole Arnold. “As a community-focused organization, we are committed to building a brighter future for our students and our region, and we encourage all educators with ‘bright ideas’ to submit an application.”
Randolph EMC expects to award $14,000 in Bright Ideas grants this year to K-12 teachers across its service area in Randolph, Moore, Montgomery, Chatham, and Alamance counties. Grants of up to $2,000 are available in all subject areas. Teachers can apply individually or as a team.
Grants are available in all curriculum areas including art, science, history and mathematics. In 2022, Randolph EMC awarded twelve grants to local teachers. Over the past 29 years, Randolph EMC has invested over $300,000 in innovative projects that have benefited students in our five-county area.
Applications will be accepted now through Sept. 15, 2023. Teachers who submit their application by the early bird deadline of Aug. 15 will be entered to win one of five $100 Visa gift cards.
To apply, teachers must include a budget and explain the implementation, goals, creative elements and evaluation of the project. They must also have approval from their school’s principal. Applications will be judged through a competitive evaluation process, with judges looking for projects that feature inventive approaches to learning. Grant-writing tips can be found at www.ncbrightideas.com.
Supported by all 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina, Bright Ideas grants have contributed $15 million to N.C. classrooms, funding a total of 14,200 projects. Support for youth and education is part of our continued commitment to building a brighter future for the communities we serve. To learn more, visit RandolphEMC.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.