The Sandhills Chapter of Military Officer’s Association of American announces the return of its veterans putting challenge after a three-year hiatus due to COVID restrictions. The event will take place on the Thistle Dhu putting green, at Pinehurst Country Club, on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Festivities will begin at 12 p.m., with a luncheon given in honor of our veteran contestants. The putting challenge begins at 1:30 p.m. The putting challenge is open to all veterans through present day. Participation is free; pre-registration is required.
If you are a veteran and wish to participate in the event, call Diana DiStefano at (910) 528-4515. Anyone wishing to support our needy veterans are encouraged to send a tax-deductible donation to Sandhills MOAA, P.O. Box 4205, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
One hundred percent of proceeds from the event will go directly to serving Moore County veterans and their families, as well as continuing to fund Junior ROTC scholarships to seven high schools across MOAA’s catchment area.
The Ralph Jacobson Family is the title sponsor for the event. Jacobson was born on Jan. 15, 1928, in Osnabrück, Germany. Before emigrating to New York City, he witnessed the Nazi rise to power, Kristallnacht and the death of his father at the hand of the Nazis in 1938.
Jacobson arrived in the United States in January 1939, with his mother and $50. Even while working part time through 1949, he excelled in school and earned a law degree from New York University in 1953. An intellectual, philanthropist and golfer, Jacobson died in October 2021, at the age of 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.