Juniper Level Botanic Garden, a $7.5 million gift to North Carolina State University, will open two weekends in April-May for public viewing and plant purchases.

“We hope you’ll come join us and see all the plants that are in bloom,” says Tony Avent, founder and benefactor. “It’s almost an overwhelming time to see the diversity of plants available to be grown in this region.”

Spring Open Garden weekends are Friday, April 30, and Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 2, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, May 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free, and reservations are not required.

Established in 1988 south of downtown Raleigh, the nonprofit Juniper Level Botanic Garden has grown into a 28-acre conservation and inspiration garden whose mission is to discover, grow, study, propagate and share the world’s flora.

“Currently, we have just over 27,000 different kinds of plants,” says Avent. “That makes our botanic garden one of the top five collections in the United States.” Avent has participated in 13 foreign and 60 domestic plant expeditions.

Nursery sales provide operational funding for Juniper Level Botanic Garden. Plant Delights Nursery grows and ships more than 100,000 plants each year and sells plants during the open garden weekends.

“We set up an endowment through the university. When the endowment for the garden is fully funded, that will allow us to open full-time as a public garden and a sister to Raulston Arboretum,” says Avent.

The address of the garden is 9241 Sauls Road, Raleigh.

