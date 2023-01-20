It all began a little over 20 years ago when the Sunrise Theater needed to repair the roof in the auditorium. A benefit concert was put together, and Raise the Roof was born. It remains an important fundraiser for the Sunrise, but also a chance to showcase local musicians and artists.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, a variety of talented people from our community will donate their time and talent to help raise money for the Sunrise at the annual Raise the Roof concert. The concert will include performances by John McDonald, The Sunrise Theater Players, The Stone Dolls, Scott Grote, The Violet Exploit and Scarlet Tantrum. The event will also be featuring prints from local photographer Joseph Hill in the lobby.
John McDonald is a Moore County native with deep roots in the Sandhills. Having been influenced by British musicians while growing up, his songs are a blend Brit-Pop hooks with American sentimentality. You may have seen him on the Sunrise Theater in our singer/songwriter series or opening for First Friday.
The Sunrise Theater Players bring a short act to showcase the talent of the newly rejuvenated theatre program at the Sunrise Theater. Prepping for their production of Barefoot in the Park, the theater is looking forward to several more productions this year.
The Stone Dolls is a girlband with members from Carthage and Sanford NC. Featuring Mary Stone and Cierra Doll, they feature a variety of cover songs from the 70s,80s, 90s, and today as well as write their own sometimes. They have killer harmonies and like to have fun with the crowd!
Scott Grote Mystery Tour features a change in every show. With guests Steve Lapping and Johnny Mashburn. The Mystery part is you never know who might sit in for the evening with us or just a song. They try to open up the stage for a song or two from local up and coming artists to seasoned performers who might be in the room.
The Violet Exploit is a 5-person Indie Alt-Rock band local to central North Carolina with roots in the Pines. They bring eclectic tastes and timeless sensibilities into their original music. Their sound pays homage to classic rock with contemporary nuances leaving the audience with a sense of nostalgia and anew. The Violet Exploit breathes new life with an old soul into the reviving rock scene.
Scarlet Tantrum is a musician pursuing herpassion as a singer/songwriter. Located out of Pinehurst, she is living the dream performing locally all throughout Moore County, as well as travelling to various locations around the state and even locations in Virginia. Laura Garton, who performs as Scarlet Tantrum, has been selected as a finalist in the 2023 N.C. Ag Star voice competition.
Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., in Southern Pines. Tickets are $18 with additional donations gratefully accepted; purchase at sunrisetheater.com, at the Sunrise box office or call (910) 692-3611.
