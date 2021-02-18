We have certainly had our share of rainy days over the past couple of weeks. I hope everyone had some great books to read. Here are some mysteries I liked.
A Whisker in the Dark
By Leighann Dobbs
Grand Central Publishing
Josie Waters, owner of Oyster Cove Guesthouse, is still having renovations done to the old house, when work turns up the 300-year-old skeleton of Jedediah Biddeford, whose family had once lived in the house. An old ring he always wore helped to identify the remains.
Biddeford was supposed to have died at sea, but obviously he made it home, so everyone thinks the story about a treasure is true and that it must be located somewhere on the grounds of the guesthouse.
As it happens, some of the Biddeford descendants are already staying at the inn, but for another reason. But now, it’s every man (or woman) for himself in the search for the treasure, which leads to all sorts of problems, especially when one of the family members is found dead.
All Josie wants is for the current crime to be solved in order to save the reputation of her inn — and for people to stop digging up her yard.
Lucky for her, she has some assistance from Nero and Marlowe and their feline buddies, even though they sometimes have difficulty in communicating with Josie.
An enjoyable cozy mystery.
Thread and Dead
By Elizabeth Penney
St. Martin’s Paperbacks
The second of Penney’s “Apron Shop” cozy mystery series finds Iris Buckley preparing for Blueberry Cove’s annual Lobster Festival. Her inventory for her shop, “Ruffles and Bows,” is running low, so Iris is excited to get a call from Eleanor Brady, a local resident who has several trunks of old linens and vintage fashions.
While at Eleanor’s, Iris meets Dr. Lukas De Wilde, an environmentalist, who has rented her place to him and his students. When Lukas’ teaching assistant is found dead, Iris, along with her significant other Ian Stewart, charge into helping solve the case.
As in other cozy mysteries, I enjoyed the antics of many of the secondary characters. It’s always nice to “catch up” with them.
The Darkest Evening
By Ann Cleves
Minotaur Books
Fans of Ann Cleeves will be happy to read another mystery featuring Detective Inspector Vera Stanhope. And this volume finds Vera investigating at what was once the family home of her father.
Vera, on her way home one snowy night, comes across a car that has gone off the road. The door is open, but the driver is nowhere is sight. However, there is a toddler in the backseat, so Vera scoops him up and drives to the nearest house, which just happens to be Brockburn, a place she recalls visiting in her childhood. There is a party going on, but her cousin, Juliet, even though they haven’t see each other in many years, invites Vera and the little one in.
Vera puts in a call to her team while Juliet and her housekeeper, Dorothy, take care of the child. When a local farmer comes on his tractor to pick up his daughters, who were assisting with the party, he is horrified to find a dead woman in the snow.
There are many twists and turns as Vera, Joe and Holly, along with the other team members, investigate the many suspects. Could it have been the father of her son? Nobody seems to know who that might be.
Along the way, Vera learns a few truths about her father’s family and past.
I really enjoyed this book.
Relative Silence
By Carrie Stuart Parks
Thomas Nelson
This one was hard to put down! Piper Boone’s family, while wealthy, has had its share of hardships. Piper, who is still reeling from the loss of her young daughter, Dove, even though it has been 15 years ago, and her divorce from Ashlee, has been living on Curlew Island, owned by her family.
The only people other than family members living on the island are Mildred, the housekeeper, her husband, Joel, and Silva, who captains the various boats.
But a yearly meeting of the stockholders of their company is being held, so Piper’s brother, Tern (also a senator), her ex-husband, Ashlee, and her mother are also on the island.
When Piper goes to the mainland to have lunch with a friend, she is horrified when a gunman kills her friend as they sit on a restaurant terrace.
Tucker Landry is visiting the area, and it is only because he tackles Piper that she isn’t killed as well.
As the investigation proceeds, information old and new comes out, and with Tucker’s help, Piper finds something she never expected.
I’ll admit that I did guess who the murderer was before the end, but it was intriguing to see how the author wove her way to the reveal.
Hidden in Plain Sight
By Jeffrey Archer
St. Martin’s Press
This is the second of Archer’s series featuring William Warwick, who is now a detective sergeant in London.
Warwick and his team are working on the Drugs Squad and are trying to capture notorious drug dealer Khalil Rashidi.
During the investigation, William convinces Adrian Heath, with whom he went to school (and who is now a street dealer) to become an informer. And in the middle of all this, William and his fiancee, Beth are planning their wedding.
There are times when the criminals slip through their fingers, but eventually Williams comes up with a way to catch them that is totally unexpected.
Contact Faye Dasen, The Pilot’s features editor, at fdasen@thepilot.com.
