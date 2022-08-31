A native of Raeford, North Carolina, is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile cruiser, USS Cowpens.
Petty Officer 1st Class Bernardo Garcia, a 2017 Hoke County High School graduate, joined the Navy five years ago.
“I joined the Navy because my uncle, who served in the Army for over 23 years, was a role model for me,” said Garcia. “I wanted to be like him, only I joined the Navy.”
Today, Garcia serves as an electrician's mate.
An electrician's mate is the general electrician of the ship. Garcia troubleshoots lighting, ventilation systems, electrical systems and stands watch analyzing the switch boards.
Garcia relies upon skills and values from lessons learned in Raeford to succeed in the military.
“My uncle taught me to be disciplined and to have initiative,” said Garcia. “My mother taught me to be caring and respectful of others.”
Homeported in San Diego, California, USS Cowpens is named after the Revolutionary War Battle of Cowpens, a major American victory near Cowpens, South Carolina. The historic battle weakened British attempts to wrest the southern colonies from American control.
Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers are tactical multi-mission surface combatants capable of conducting anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare, as well as humanitarian assistance, according to Navy officials.
Fast, maneuverable, and technically advanced, cruisers provide the required warfighting expertise and operational flexibility to execute any task overseas.
Serving in the Navy means Garcia is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The U.S. Navy is the greatest in the world,” said Garcia. “We protect freedom and ensure safe navigation for us and our allies.”
More than 90 percent of all trade travels by sea, and fiber optic cables on the ocean floor carry 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic.
Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations.
“The U.S. Navy – forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power – deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
“The Surface Force will continue to meet the challenge of strategic competition and respond to the realities of the modern security environment,” said Commander of Naval Surface Forces Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener. “ Our efforts are critical to preserve freedom of the seas, deter aggression and win wars.”
Sailors like Garcia have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Proudest moment was advancing in rank to petty officer first class in four years as the result of hard work,” said Garcia. “It is a great feeling to be recognized by your peers and then rewarded for your hard work with an early promotion.”
As Garcia and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving means honoring those who wore the uniform before me and always making my family and friends proud,” added Garcia.
