An interesting congregation warrants an interesting rabbi.
Temple Beth Shalom, “house of peace,” invites worshippers to a surprisingly contemporary building in rural Jackson Springs. Congregants numbering 177 come from Orthodox, Conservative and Reform backgrounds. Their ages range from newborn to 90s. Race, gender, occupation and other diversities are represented. Geographically, everybody comes from somewhere else. Besides weekly services and religious school, activities include lakeside picnics and book groups; cooking classes and volunteering alongside community organizations. The annual (until COVID) interfaith Thanksgiving service originated here.
Temple Beth Shalom is a very interesting place.
Since dedication of the new building in 2002 the congregation has been served by two rabbis who flew in once a month plus Jewish holidays and special occasions. Therefore, when after 10 years the ebullient Rabbi Kenneth Brickman retired, the search committee welcomed interesting applicants, women included.
Rabbi Ruth Abusch-Magder, known hereafter as Rabbi Ruth, owns a string of degrees, the most interesting a doctorate in Jewish cookbooks and domestic life, from Yale. “It was a new idea when I (proposed) it,” she says. Reports preceding rabbi’s arrival compare her braided challah (a rich, slightly sweet bread eaten on the Sabbath) to manna.
Rabbi Ruth vibrates with energy while chronicling the path from her birthplace, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, to Atlanta, where she resides with her husband, a Jewish educator, and daughter. Her son and his wife are military, stationed at Fort Bragg and living in Southern Pines, a strong draw plus a place to stay the weekends she officiates at temple.
“My family was secular Israeli. I learned Hebrew as soon as I could talk.” Rabbi Ruth attended an Orthodox school, where Jewish law and customs are strictly observed.
Her first career was as an academic, “But God had a different plan for me.” Soon after her children started school she enrolled at Hebrew Union College in New York. Once ordained as a Reform rabbi, she joined Rabbis Without Borders, composed of professionals who serve in unconventional ways, sometimes in the pulpit, other times in the community or one-on-one.
“Jewish life is changing,” Rabbi Ruth notes.
As part of RWB, Rabbi Ruth explored diversity within the faith, addressing the misconception that all Jews descended from white Europeans. “Today I was on the phone with an African-American Jew about a trip to Israel.” She also spoke with an Indian Jew about holiday celebrations in Mumbai.
Rabbi Ruth heard through the rabbinic grapevine about the opening at Beth Shalom, touted as a small community drawing people of many backgrounds in need of an upbeat, articulate, people-oriented spiritual leader. “I love that they all exist here, that they find common ground in values and relationships,” she says.
Or, in the words of congregation President Barbara Rothbeind: “You name it, we’ve got it.”
Rabbi Ruth conducted services earlier this month but her true debut will be Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, celebrated Sept. 26-27. So far, Rothbeind says the new rabbi with interesting credentials has been well-received. “She is a very good fit. We are a diverse congregation but we all make it work.”
