The curtain will be going up on the latest production of Quilting in the Pines IX, for a brief engagement at the historic Pinehurst Fair Barn on N.C. 5. Doors will open Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., both days. Tickets will be available at the door.
Featured this year will be 162 quilts from area quilters and beyond. As word gets around in quilting circles, this show is gaining a reputation for presenting high quality quilts and a unique venue.
The variety of quilts never ceases to amaze! Some guests will identify with quilts that remind them of cozy nights spent under quilts made by their grandmothers. Others will marvel at the “modern” quilts that have gained in popularity in recent years. The modern quilt movement is alive and well represented in this exhibit.
Modern technology has changed the way today’s quilts are made. Though there are still quilts finished in the time-honored way of quilting by hand, more and more quilts are being quilted by machine.
Domestic sewing machines have been used to stitch the three quilt layers together for many decades. Increasing numbers of quilt top makers are turning to others to perform the quilting using sophisticated machines engineered specifically for that purpose. These machines can be guided manually or computerized to quilt programmed designs at the touch of a button. This type of quilting for hire is a great time saver for those who prefer spending their time designing and constructing quilt tops rather than the time-consuming practice of hand quilting.
This year there are a number of quilts that will be on display featuring hand embroidery. Once again, technology has moved into the realm of embroidery on a scale that is adapted to home use. Some embroidery modules can be compatible with or incorporated into sewing machines. Other models are standalone machines. There are also some examples of machine embroidered quilts in the show.
In addition to traditional, modern and embroidered quilts, there is also a category for art quilts. This is an arena where creativity takes center stage. The use of fabric photo transfers, beads, metallic and ceramic embellishments, buttons, twinkling crystals and glistening threads all add amazing variety and excitement to these entries.
The Sandhills Quilters’ Guild makes every effort to offer something for everyone. In addition, visitors can shop a multitude of different vendors offering practical and creative items for sale, from baskets to woolen socks. Also at each quilt show, a quilt made by members of the Guild is raffled off. This year’s quilt is modeled after designs by the well-known arts and crafts designer William Morris. Funds raised by the sale of raffle tickets are used to purchase supplies for quilts that are donated to area nursing homes, The Children’s Center, Falcon Children’s Home, Habitat for Humanity, Friend to Friend and other worthy organizations. Some of the funds go toward speakers and teachers who present programs to Guild members for educational purposes.
Other annual quilt show favorites include the silent auction, where items made by Guild members are donated for the attendees to bid on. Raffle baskets attractively packaged contain many items gathered around a theme; the Guild’s boutique offers beautifully crafted items made by members. It’s a wonderful place to find unique and appealing gifts for birthdays, Christmas or any other occasion for gift giving.
New this year, for the convenience of our visitors, there will be on-site food and ice cream trucks. Also, for the first time, the Guild will be able to accommodate those who wish to purchase admissions or other items using credit or debit cards.
Mark your calendars now for one of the Sandhills’ most colorful art events, Quilting in the Pines IX, at the Pinehurst Fair Barn on Sept. 23-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.