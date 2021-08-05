The Moore County Nursing and Adult Care Homes Community Advisory Committee will hold a quarterly public meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Magnolia Room of the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
The speaker is Margaret A. Lorenz of Lorenz and Creed Law Firm. Her topic is “Urban Myths and Legends: Senior Estate Planning.”
There is no cost to attend.
RSVP (required) to Sandy Nusbaum at (910) 684-8246 or cacvol@twc.com
