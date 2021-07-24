Providing emergency care is of utmost importance in a society, whether the one responding is an average citizen or a highly trained professional. EMT and CPR classes are beginning this August in Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Public Safety division.
“EMT S.O.S” is designed as a co-requisite class to increase student success in EMT-Basic. Will prepare students for the vocabulary and study skills for success in the EMT-Basic class. This course will have a hybrid component with work required online.
The free class “EMT S.O.S” will be offered on Mondays, Aug. 4-Dec. 8, from 6-9 p.m.
“EMT-Basic” prepares students to provide emergency care for the sick and injured. Students will learn to respond to a variety of emergency medical situations. Upon successful completion, the student can sit for the state certification exam. The course requirements include a copy of a high school or GED diploma by first night of class. Additional costs for course-specific clinicals. The prerequisites for this class are an 11th grade reading level on TABE reading test given first night of class. If lower than 11th grade, students must enroll in EMS Skills of Success class in conjunction with EMT class.
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 2-Dec. 14, and Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m., “EMT-Basic” will cost $180 plus a $5 tech fee and clinical fee. This class will have a hybrid component
“CPR for Health Care Providers” is for health care professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in a wide variety of in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings.
Offered on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-5 p.m., “CPR for Health Care Professionals” will cost $50 plus a $4 card fee.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
For questions about these or other Public Safety classes, contact Tess Regan, Fire and Rescue coordinator, at regant@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3774; or Denise Cameron, Law Enforcement/EMS director, at camerond@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3944.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.