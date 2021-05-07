Providing emergency care is of utmost importance in a society, whether the one responding is an average citizen or a highly trained professional. Several classes are beginning this summer in Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Public Safety division.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Health and Medical Services
“EMT S.O.S” is designed as a co-requisite class to increase student success in EMT Basic. Will prepare students for the vocabulary and study skills for success in the EMT-Basic class. This course will have a hybrid component with work required online.
The free class “EMT S.O.S” will be offered on Mondays, July 19-Dec. 6, from 6-9 p.m.
“CPR for Health Care Providers” is for health care professionals who need to know how to perform CPR and other lifesaving skills in a wide variety of in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings.
Offered on the following Thursdays, May 20, July 1, July 21 and July 29, and Saturdays, June 9, July 10 and July 24, “CPR for Health Care Professionals” will cost $50 plus a $4 card fee.
NC Fire Fighter Certification Classes
The “2021 Tactics Academy” is designed to meet the needs of company officers responsible for managing operations to increase their knowledge and abilities to manage effectively. Classes will be held Monday, July 12-Friday, July 16, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
North Carolina Firefighter Certification classes are offered at night and on Saturdays. Classes will be held at various times from May 11-July 31. Contact Tess Regan, Fire and Rescue coordinator, at regant@sandhills.edu or (910) 695-3774, for more information.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Our Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and all curriculum programs.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.
