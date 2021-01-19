In food-speak, some dishes are spelled phonetically. Down south that would be chitlins’ for chitterlings, while New Englanders like their clam chowda (chowder) thick enough to support a spoon upright.
Chowda doesn’t have to be clam, although that was President John Kennedy’s favorite lunch, still a White House regular, especially during cold, damp January. Other chowdas boast corn, potatoes, leeks and a variety of seafood, originally trimmings that the fishmonger gave away.
Captain Ahab, hunting the choppy Atlantic off Cape Cod for Moby Dick, probably slurped down rib-sticking strong-smelling seafood stew, a specialty of Portuguese cooks. However when a chowda contains shrimp or lobster, it assumes an uppity moniker.
Therefore, bisque.
South Carolina Low Country cooks stuck to “soup,” as in she-crab, the queen of oceanic potages, containing not only cream, but crab roe which imparts a pinkish hue and distinctive flavor. A bowl at Charleston culinary landmark 82 Queen — at least $10. On the N.C. coast, ask for a mug of broth-based, bacon-infused Hatteras or Down East chowda.
…
Enter, laughing, Danny Hayes, the gregarious chef/entrepreneur who opened House of Fish in Aberdeen, in 2014. Here, groupies gathered for crab cakes, salmon stuffed with feta and spinach, lobster rolls to die for, croaker and marine species rarely found inland. Included, of course, was seafood chowda — Danny’s way — creamy but not thick: “(Wouldn’t want) the thickness of the chowda to outweigh the seafood.”
Hayes starts with homemade fish stock, adds shrimp, lobster, crabmeat, firm-fleshed fish, all from the N.C. coast, corn, potatoes, seasonings, cream, and sometimes a dash of sherry.
House of Fish closed in August, partly because of the pandemic. Hayes found another more visible location, formerly a Jehovah’s Witness church a few miles south of downtown Aberdeen, on U.S. 1. The experience has been fraught with challenges.
“The building was old; nothing was up to code.” These hiccups, plus continuing virus restrictions slowed the renovations. However, Hayes projects a mid-February opening for take-out only.
His chowda will be a menu centerpiece.
….
As much as chowda belongs to Boston its name originated an ocean away. Blend “chaudiere,” the French word for soup caldron with “jowter,” a British fish peddler of the Middle Ages redolent of his wares. Immigrants to Canada and the colonies adapted their homeland chowders containing fish, pork, mutton, potatoes and other root vegetables to include shellfish, plentiful on the Atlantic coast. To this day, Nova Scotia has an official Chowder Trail with 58 stops — each bowl slightly different.
The first New England chowders, especially those eaten by mates on sea-going vessels, were thickened by mashing hardtack (crackers) — into the broth. Now, saltines or tiny oyster crackers are appropriate with vegetables limited to corn, onions and potatoes.
Sadly, chowders and fish soups lose something in transit, although New England shrines like Legal Seafood and Phillips of Baltimore try, with frozen and refrigerated products available online and in local supermarkets. Cheatin’ chowda — a poor imitation but better than nothing on a cold day — is possible by simmering hunks of firm, mild fish (catfish, monkfish, cod), scallops, refrigerated canned crabmeat and cut up jumbo shrimp in Progresso baked potato soup, thinned a bit with bottled clam juice. Stir in a spoonful of dry sherry, ladle into warmed bowls and sprinkle with chopped parsley or crisp bacon bits. Dry biscuits make interesting dunkers.
Funny how things happen. As legend goes, pizza started as scraps of bread dough that Neapolitan mamas gave their kids to roll out, top with tomato sauce simmering on the back burner and bake on the kitchen hearth. Now, in a thousand iterations, pizza is a worldwide communion concocted by gourmet chefs and street vendors.
Pricy seafood chowda and bisque began as discarded fish trimmings, onions and potatoes cooked to mush and soaked up with crackers. Now, it represents American history to prime ministers, presidents and tourists
What’s next? Plant burgers that bleed beet juice?
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.