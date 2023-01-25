Gayla Comer, a registered dietician associated with FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, is distressed with the state of American breakfast, once cited as the most important meal of the day.
“Yeah. Still is,” Comer says. “It’s terrible that even at the hospital cafeteria (medical professionals) drink Mountain Dew and Diet Coke.” She also has a few choice words for PopTarts and doughnuts. “Even people who love to cook but work all day pick up breakfast at McDonald’s. It breaks my heart.”
Alternatives? Spotlight on oatmeal, a variety of porridge, which in its simplest forms — regular and quick — lists a single ingredient: whole grain rolled oats.
No sugar, no salt, no fat, no unprounceable preservatives. “Manufactured” ready-to-eat breakfast cereals may contain a dozen, as do most flavored “instant” oatmeal versions,
Other good news: Rolled oats come in a biodegradable cardboard cylinder that, except for a plastic lid, hasn’t changed in a century.
Comer grew up in Carthage eating grits, not oatmeal, except when she stayed with her grandmother. As a nutrition professional she tempers adherence with mercy. Her own gut-warming breakfast might include a soft-boiled egg, toast, grits and one strip of bacon.
But it will be consumed, most likely, at home, where she controls portion size and ingredients.
Breakfast experienced radical changes during the 1970s when Mama fled the kitchen table for the operating table – and the bar she passed allowed her to practice law, not mix a martini. Fast food outlets started adding sausage and chicken biscuits to burgers, a convenient stop on the way to school or work. Doughnut shops built drive-thrus. Weekend breakfast became brunch featuring everything from a French toast casserole to smoked salmon, spinach crepes, shrimp skewers and lemon pound cake. Next came weaponizing cholesterol-laden eggs and bacon.
Along the way hot cereal, the porridge of British nurseries, dropped off the map. However, oatmeal — primarily instant — surged during the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept parents and children at home.
The recent Christmas morning in the Sandhills, with temperatures hovering below 20 degrees, provided a wake-up call. Santa needed something that “sticks to the ribs.”
That would be oatmeal, which co-opted the phrase in a late 19th century ad. Credit its carbs, protein and fiber, Comer explains, for slower digestion and greater satiety, perfect for consuming before exams or job interview when a growling tummy and a light head aren’t the desired image.
Credit, also, its reputation as a comfort food, enforced by that old-timey packaging. Quaker, the industry leader, is now owned by PepsiCo; the image of a friendly congregant was chosen at the outset because “the Quaker faith projects honesty, integrity, purity and strength.”
Sadly, those versions laced with sugar and artificial flavors can’t touch the real thing. Same for oxymoronic frozen oatmeal. Compromise with “quick” which develops a creamy texture after simmering three or four minutes in the pot.
“We make it to order in the microwave,” says Jocelyn Cummings, a manager at Mac’s Breakfast Anytime, which still has oatmeal on the menu. “It’s mostly our older crowd that eats it.”
The crowd, Cummings continues, that prefers to sit and relax over breakfast; the crowd that has no interest in a steak-and-eggs quesadilla or fried chicken on a biscuit before 11 a.m.
Other sit-down restaurants serving breakfast bring oatmeal up to speed with toppings: blueberries, strawberries, sliced banana. Brown sugar and milk and/or raisins are a given, but dried cranberries and cinnamon sugar work well, even better a drizzle of pure maple (not “pancake”) syrup or honey. For the kids, stir in a spoonful of chocolate chips, which will melt. Surprisingly, crumbled crisp bacon tastes wonderful. Meatloaf texture is improved by substituting uncooked oatmeal for bread crumbs. But for a cookie rich in flavor with enhanced nutrition, give that old man in the funny hat a few oatmeal-peanut butter cookies and send him out, fortified against January.
