On Saturday, April 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., six of the 34 artists whose work is represented in One of a Kind Gallery, will be working at their art, demonstrating drawing, painting, applying color with a variety of utensils, etc.
“The public is invited to come to the gallery in the Theatre Building, 90 Cherokee Road in the village of Pinehurst and observe the artists at work,” says a spokesman. “The artists will be working within the gallery itself, as well as in the atrium of the Theatre Building.”
The event will spotlight the following artists:
Jane Casnellie will be painting in her favorite (but not only) medium: oil. Having successfully owned and operated Hollyhocks Gallery for 19 years, Casnellie decided about 18 months ago to end her career as a gallery manager. She has, however, continued to create gorgeous paintings. Casnellie is well-known for her beautiful animal portraits; her paintings also include impressionistic Tuscan landscapes, intricately detailed still-lifes, and “all things Provencal.”
Rose Kennedy will be painting with oils, as well. After a career working as a commercial artist (product/graphic designer for a home decor manufacturer and mixed media paintings in the juvenile genre), Kennedy switched her focus a few years ago to fine art. Her paintings have impressionistic leanings, and she loves applying paint in a “broken color” fashion. She particularly enjoys plein air painting (painting outside directly from nature) and the challenges of capturing an image quickly as the light and conditions change.
Tommy McDonell will be demonstrating stencils with acrylic paint. Prior to working as an artist, McDonell had an active life in New York City, where she earned a master’s degree in interactive communications and a Ph.D. in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages). In 2007, she took a water color class for fun and was hooked. In addition to her work in mixed media and collage, McDonell has combined her art and technology to create scarves, tote-bags, pillows, cards, coasters and more. “You name it, and Tommy’s art is (or soon will be) on it,” says the spokesman.
Demonstrating watercolor painting will be Jean Smyth. In her words, “I have always admired the beauty and simplicity of watercolor. Its simple components are paper, brush, pigment and of course, water. When these elements come together, they transform into ethereal beauty.” After a 30-year career as a teacher, Smythe returned to her love of drawing and painting and has been producing watercolor paintings of ethereal beauty ever since.
Christine Stackhouse will be using gouache (heavily pigmented watercolors), as she demonstrates her art. Born in Worcester, England, (home of the famous sauce), Stackhouse enchants everyone with her soft lovely English accent. She also captivates them with her paintings, many of which she has converted to greeting cards. One of her earliest endeavors was a set of cards with flowers representing each letter of the alphabet (Zinnia for Z, Pansy for P, etc.). Since then, she has added dogs and horses to her repertoire.
Sandy Stratil will be demonstrating collage work, enhanced with acrylic, water soluble crayon, and pencil. Though she started out as a watercolorist, Stratil switched to mixed media and collage several years ago. Combining collage, mixed media, and her study of genealogy, Stratil produced her “Family Matters” series in which she incorporated old family pictures and other paraphernalia of the past into her creations.
The Artists @ Work event is the first of what is hoped will become regular offerings of One of Kind Gallery, as these and other artists present a full palette of artistic presentations.
For more information, call One of a Kind Gallery at (910) 725-0465, email the gallery at oneofakindgallery128@gmail.com, or visit www.oneofakindgalleryllc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.