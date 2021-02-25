Prancing Horse hosts The Mane Event, a virtual auction, kicking off at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, and continuing through Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event support Prancing Horse in its mission to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs by providing a safe environment for therapeutic horsemanship.

Need a change of scenery? 

“Our auction will feature an exciting selection of destinations both here and abroad,” says a spokesman. “If you’ve ever dreamed of the spectacular views of Italy’s Amalfi Coast, an escape to the Greek Islands, the breathtaking beauty of Spain, or a getaway to Ireland or Iceland, we’ve got it.”

In the mood to escape home and experience the beauty of some of our 50 states?

“Our ‘beyond your back yard’ retreats include Key West, San Francisco, the Rockies or a cruise around Alaskan waters,” says the spokesman. “Remember that the trip for two includes airfare, all accommodations are four star or better and a concierge service is included to schedule the trips which may be taken anytime in the next three years.”

Looking to satisfy a decorating whim, play the finest golf courses Pinehurst has to offer, enjoy a new or favorite restaurant or fly the friendly skies over Moore County?

“We have a wide array of items to choose from,” says the spokesman. “ We’re adding new and exciting items daily so be sure to visit our event page often.”

Register to be a part of this auction at https://maneevent2021.afrogs.org/#/index or go to www.prancing-horse.org for more information about Prancing Horse and find another link to the auction.

