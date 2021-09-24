On Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 3 p.m., Christine Abbott, occupational therapist (OT) with Sandhills Adaptive Living, will give a presentation on how to create a dementia-friendly home. This presentation is free and open to the public; however, people need to call to reserve their seat at (910) 947-4483.
Abbott has been an OT for many years, mostly providing home health services. She was originally trained as an OT in the United Kingdom. After emigrating to the U.S., she obtained her master’s degree in 1996 from the Medical University of South Carolina and moved to Pinehurst in 1996.
After Abbott retired, she and another OT formed Sandhills Adaptive Living, a company that specialized in evaluating people’s homes and making recommendations for changes that will help them stay safe and independent, remaining in their own homes, if possible.
“Although I have always provided services to clients with dementia, recently I began exploring how the set up of the home environment could support safety and independence for the person with dementia,” she says. “I was not able to find a lot of information on the topic, but I did find a certification on Home Modification (ECHM) and in 2017, I obtained an executive certificate in 2017 through the University of Southern California.”
You MUST call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
