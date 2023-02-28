The Pinehurst Garden Club will hold its annual plant sale fundraiser on April 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a streamlined pickup at at Green Haven Plant Farm, 255 Green Haven Lane, in Carthage.
This year, in addition to the signature tri-color mandevilla, a top-selling plant, the sale will feature the popular collection of “whites,” including angelonia, begonias, impatiens, mandevilla (also available in other colors).
As noted by co-chairman Mary Hilgenberg, “Our plants are hardy to our growing season and are sure to add a blooming rainbow of colors across Pinehurst’s beautiful home gardens.”
Also available is the show-stopper hanging basket of blue torenia, in addition to the popular selection of dragon wing begonias, penta, bougainvillea, lantana, vinca, geraniums and fan flower (scaevola).
Although wholesale plants’ costs have increased, the Pinehurst Garden Club has made only small increases in prices to its loyal customers, Hilgenberg adds.
On the pickup date of April 23, Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions. Additional greenhouses will be open for day-of-sale purchases of flowers, perennials, hanging baskets, herbs, annuals and vegetables.
Pinehurst Garden Club members will be taking pre-orders from March 4 through April 7. Customers can also access an order form and a colorful chart of available plants through the garden’s club website pinehurstgardenclub.org, or by contacting Linda Querec at (910) 603-8123 (cell) or (910) 295-3798.
Proceeds from the sale benefit the PGC scholarship fund and help defray costs for beautification projects throughout the Pinehurst community.
