Pray It Forward
Pastor David Beam’s ministry at Pinehurst United Methodist Church (“PUMC”) began in July, 2012—927 sermons ago. It ends this Sunday.
Just as a cliche claims real estate’s essence is “location, location, location,” experience suggests a Methodist minister’s vocational watchword is “relocation.”
Paraphrasing Bishop Hope Morgan Ward, Methodism is a connectional faith. Annually, it appoints clergy to manage mission and church ministry while nourishing mutuality with laity, hoping life’s holiness flourishes.
A pastor personifies a church’s cornerstone: a solid, immovable rock upon which relationships of faith are built, transform, and endure. When God calls, however, a church’s rock must roll, not roil.
UMC District Superintendent Dena White remembers nobody being “… more surprised than David … when (he was) called to pastor” PUMC. Recently, White and Ward appointed Beam to shepherd a large church in Raleigh.
In correspondence to Beam, White quoted the book of Matthew (25:21): “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things.”
Instantly Beam’s status shifted from senior pastor to … “see ya, pastor”…. The doleful lame duck reflected in Beam’s mirror that night (now headed to a fourth ministry before age 40) little resembled the dapper, happy-go-lucky duck in the looking glass that morning.
Ironically, Beam’s next assignment is merely a mile from where he was raised. Greek philosopher Heraclitus contended no man could “… step in the same river twice …” because both man’s and river’s circumstances change continually. Decades ago, Beam departed Raleigh for Wake Forest University. Soon his children will leave the only community they’ve ever known for the only one he knew growing up.
Beam’s postgraduate studies led him to Emory University’s Candler School of Theology in Atlanta. He stayed there to pastor youth until he became assistant pastor at Rocky Mount’s First United Methodist Church. Its administrator, Wendi Beck, recalled how quickly David won their hearts “…sharing Christ’s love… (with) …undeniably great passion.”
During his nine-year PUMC tenure, church membership (mortality-adjusted) nearly doubled. Meanwhile, congregants’ beneficence outpaced rising membership. Unlike golf — our region’s secular religion — which is all about numbers, ministry’s purview is people. While tough to measure, PUMC’s spirited synergies are impossible to miss. Burgeoning participation in its educational and service activities attest to the church’s vibrancy.
“God’s the potter; we’re the clay,” Beam demurs when praised.
In its 26th year, PUMC has become a remarkably diverse cross-section of American culture. Families from far-flung places, folks of all ages in life’s many stages, working and retired professionals across the career spectrum, and active military and veterans attend. Anyplace else, you’d expect constant bickering over “hot-button” topics. Instead, fellowship is so enjoyable, fabulous friendships have formed. However hackneyed it is when said, it’s something special to behold: one big, happy family of brothers and sisters in Christ.
Nearly 40 clergy, staff, and laity who know Beam were (separately) asked to characterize him. If these same people had been asked to describe a simple church silhouette, their depictions could not have been more congruent. All considered Beam a good friend. Almost everyone praised his uniqueness, leadership, judgment and intelligence. Beam’s wisdom, teaching, preaching, sense of humor, hopefulness and compassion each merited more than 30 compliments.
Pastor Laura Ledford cites Beam’s “…curiosity, creativity … always seeking to understand others … finding … surprising angle(s) to engage … and penchant for holy mischief” as keys to his relationship-building prowess. Discipleship Director Katie Tomlin and Associate Pastor Sarah Swandell, consider Beam’s mentoring invaluable.
“His caring, graciousness, inclusiveness, integrity and joyful reverence have made Pastor David beloved by an entire Pinehurst church family,” says a spokesman. “Tears were shed when he was assigned elsewhere, but they are rock-solid in his corner, praying and rooting for him in his next ministry.”
Beam, his wife, Carolyn, daughter, Addy, and son, Joseph are living witnesses to one of the pastor’s favorite Biblical passages, John 3:8: “The wind blows where it chooses, and you hear the sound of it, but you do not know where it comes from or where it goes. So it is with everyone born of the Spirit.”
The church will host a farewell luncheon after Beam’s final sermon on Sunday, June 13.
Andy Fox attends PUMC.
