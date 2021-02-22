The USA Equestrian Trust has awarded Prancing Horse a generous grant of $3,800 to fund a pilot program called Saddle-Up!
“The purpose of the program is to allow children of active-duty military who do not fall under the umbrella of our therapeutic riding program to experience the intuitive, healing world of horses,” says a spokesman. “Our intent is to reach out to military dependents, age 8-14, who have experienced frequent moves and/or deployment by one or both parents. The grant covers eight one-week (Monday-Friday) sessions with four students in each weekly session.”
All of slots have been claimed, according to the spokesman.
The Saddle-Up! program teaches horsemanship, equine care and education, and basic riding.
“Along the way, we believe they may also hone several important life skills like respect and enriched relationship proficiency,’ says the spokesman. “With 37 years of experience working with children and adults with disability, we believe we are well equipped to launch this exciting new program.”
Prancing Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization accredited at the highest level – Premier — by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) International, and all our instructors are PATH credentialed.
“This grant will allow us to expand our vision to change lives through the power of horses, and we are grateful to the USA Equestrian Trust,” says the spokesman.
For more information about Prancing Horse or to volunteer, visit www.prancing-horse.org.
