Prancing Horse

A youngster enjoys a ride at Prancing Horse.

 COURTESY OF PRANCING HORSE

Prancing Horse has received a $4,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to help sustain operational needs during COVID-19 and to allow staff to hit the ground running when they resume full operations.

Prancing Horse is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) therapeutic riding center that enhances the lives of children and adults with disability through the healing power of horses.

“Duke Energy’s investment will help clients receive the physical, social, emotional, cognitive and educational benefits that come from equine assisted activities,” says a spokesman. “Some clients will attain goals once thought out of reach.”

Duke Energy has a long history of good corporate citizenship in the communities they serve, recently evidenced by their pledges of $1 million to nonprofit organizations committed to social justice and racial equity, and an additional $6 million to support hunger relief, local health and human services, and educational initiatives.

Ongoing partnerships with individuals and organizations like the Duke Energy Foundation provides the support necessary to allow children and adults with disability the opportunity to participate in life changing equine assisted activities regardless of their ability to pay.

For more information about Prancing Horse, or if you wish to volunteer, please visit the website at www.prancing-horse.org.

