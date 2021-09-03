Prancing Horse has received a generous $4,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation to provide the opportunity for individuals with disability to participate in life altering therapeutic horsemanship and equine assisted activities.
Prancing Horse accepts clients based upon their disability, not their ability to pay for service, and therefore depends upon community support to pay for direct program expenses.
Duke Energy’s investment will help clients receive the physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and educational benefits that come from the healing power of horses.
The Duke Energy Foundation has a long history of providing philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. Named to Fortune’s 2020 “World’s Most Admired Companies” is a clear reflection of Duke Energy’s commitment to community service, social justice, diversity and inclusion.
For Prancing Horse, ongoing partnerships with individuals and organizations like Duke Energy provides the financial support to allow children and adults with disability the opportunity to participate in the program regardless of their ability to pay for it.
For more information about Prancing Horse, or if you wish to volunteer, visit www.prancing-horse.org.
