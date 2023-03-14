Excitement is building as this year’s annual Barn Dance to benefit Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship approaches. The event will be held at the Fair Barn on Thursday, March 30, from 6 to 10 p.m., and will feature dinner, dancing and a silent auction.
Since its inception all proceeds from the Barn Dance have helped fund the Prancing Horse programs that benefit so many in the community. For the past several years the Barn Dance has also been an occasion to honor those who have made a special contribution to the Prancing Horse organization. Sponsored by First Bank, the Hero of the Year Award is a recognition of extraordinary service.
This year’s award recipient is Sandhills Community College (SCC). The relationship between the two organizations runs deep. As an institution that understands the importance of community, SCC has been a loyal and steadfast supporter of the Prancing Horse mission. Both work to help students of all ages find confidence, in the classroom or in the ring. From taking an active role in supporting fundraising efforts such as the annual Farm Tour to encouraging its student body to work alongside program volunteers, Sandhills has not only helped Prancing Horse thrive but is recognized as a leader in our area.
The ties between the two also play out on a personal scale. SCC students have ridden with Prancing Horse as part of a post-high school transition program.
The parents of one of Prancing Horses’s most enthusiastic riders, Maya, work at the college. Maya’s father, Tito Ward, is now also a Prancing Horse volunteer who side walks for Maya’s lessons while her mother, Shanika, cheers them on.
Thirty representatives of SCC will be present at the Barn Dance, where Sandhills will be formally recognized as the 2023 Hero of the Year.
The very first Hero of the Year was Barbara Rich, a teacher at Pinecrest High School, who went above and beyond to give her students the opportunity to participate in the Prancing Horse program.
Adam Caliri was the second recipient with the award for his Eagle Scout project of a sensory trail at the farm. A sensory trail incorporates natural and man-made elements that challenge horse and rider and stimulate all of the senses. Caliri did a masterful job conceptualizing and building an experience that has been enjoyed by countless students.
Since purchasing the farm in Hoffman, Dr. Tom Daniel, of Southern Pines Equine Associates, has been Prancing Horse’s dedicated equine veterinarian and was the third recipient of the Hero of the Year award. His excellent care of the invaluable equine members of the Prancing Horse community has been instrumental in the program’s success.
Last year Prancing Horse recognized all of its volunteers — past and present — three decades of folks willing to do what needed to be done to bring therapeutic horsemanship to those who needed it most. It could not and would not have happened without them. In addition, four people who have played a vital role in Prancing Horses’s evolution to the program of today, Bill and Judy Lewis, Nancy Piscopo and Lynn Rudnick, were honored for their contributions.
If you have not already purchased tickets to this year’s Barn Dance, a limited number of the tickets are still available; visit www.prancing-horse.org. Come out for what promises to be a memorable evening and help celebrate Sandhills Community College as the new Hero of the Year.
