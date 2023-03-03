The board and staff of the Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship hosted a lunch on Feb. 13, at The Village Chapel, to honor and celebrate their volunteers. The celebration was preceded by an annual business meeting and election of candidates to the board of directors.
Over the organization’s 39 years of operation, the gifts of time and talent from Prancing Horse volunteers have been key to the organization’s success. Volunteer responsibilities include sitting on the board of directors and standing committees; organizing fundraising events; working at A Bit Used, a gently used tack shop; participating with students in the Prancing Horse Therapeutic horsemanship and Freedom Reins Veteran’s programs; and repair and maintenance of the organization’s 30-acre farm. Many of these volunteers attended the lunch, where the following volunteer awards were presented for work performed in 2022.
The Volunteer of the Year in the Freedom Reins Veteran’s program went to Tracy Monroe, who brings to the program a real understanding of the issues veterans face.
The A Bit Used volunteer of the year went to Denise Jones. For 10 years, Jones has volunteered with Prancing Horse in many capacities, including at A Bit Used as a clerk and tack cleaner, and filling in when other volunteers were unavailable.
The Helping Hands award, which honors a volunteer who has contributed in multiple ways, went to Jessica Harris. Harris came to Prancing Horse as a participant in the Freedom Reins program, and she has become a fixture at the farm by volunteering with students in the arena and participating in many other projects.
The prestigious Kenneth Westcott Memorial Award, presented to the volunteer of the year, was presented to Cheryl Engelman. Engelman has volunteered for numerous therapeutic riding lessons, published a newsletter to keep the volunteers informed, and organized monthly dinners out for all Prancing Horse volunteers. She continues to be a valuable asset to the organization.
