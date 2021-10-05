Are you ready for a wonderful Sunday experience? Come join us for the 2021 Prancing Horse Farm Tour. Long considered one of the “mane” events of the season, the Horse Farm Tour is back on track.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary, this event will be held Sunday, Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., to benefit Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship.
“It is requested that tour-goers leave their pets at home and refrain from chewing gum or smoking,” says the spokesman.
Six area farms will be featured on the tour, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at some of Moore County’s most prestigious equestrian properties. As you enjoy the drive to each of the farms on the tour, know that you are making it possible for Prancing Horse to change lives through the power of horses in its programs for individuals with special needs.
Here is a peek at three of the farms on the tour:
Setters’ Run Farm
Setters’ Run Farm, owned by Annie Eldridge, sits on 80 pristine acres and is used exclusively for breeding and training champion equines. The three barns on the property are unique in nature. The older courtyard barn was on the property when Eldridge first purchased the farm. The farm’s main barn has 12 stalls reserved for Setters’ Run’s champion eventing horses.
Ariel Grald, an accomplished and internationally recognized event competitor, is the primary trainer at Setters’ Run and has developed a string of world-class horses. The most recent addition to the farm is a beautiful 14-stall, center-aisle barn used for the overflow of horses in training.
All barns will be made available for visitors to tour, including the farm’s covered and dressage arenas, its eventing course and new jumping field. Setters’ Run has preserved its natural setting by leaving woodland borders intact, planting native grasses and creating a water source to sustain wildlife.
WindSwept Farm
Nestled in the heart of Southern Pines on 20 lush acres is WindSwept Farm. This majestic property, owned by Kendyl and Eric Janis, boasts sweeping, unrestricted views, with access to the Walthour-Moss Foundation. Kendyl Janis designed the barn, guesthouse and main dwelling. Guests will have the opportunity to meet “Pumpkin Patches,” the farm’s 31-year-old Shetland pony.
Bill Long, world-class driver, trainer and coach, seven-time national champion in Combined driving with a 4-in-hand (four horses pulling the carriage), U.S. Equestrian Team recipient of the prestigious Whitney Stone Ambassador Award, iand member of the Hall of Fame of Driving at the Carolina Horse Park, will be at WindSwept Farm, coaching Kendyl through a “cones course” demonstration. She has recently taken up carriage driving and that course is one phase of a combined driving test. The demonstration will be held after noon, weather permitting.
Moore County Hounds
Hungry? Delicious lunch options will be available for purchase.
“No hot dogs will be offered in deference to the other farm residents, the pack of 70 Penn-Marydel foxhounds,” says a spokesman.
The private pack was established in 1914. Amazingly, all know their names and will come on command. You may already be familiar with them as they are brought out each Thanksgiving by Huntmaster Lincoln Sadler for the annual Blessing of the Hounds. Weather permitting, some demonstrations with the foxhounds and educational talks will take place. The original barn, kennels and hounds clubhouse will all be open with historic exhibits for the organization on display.
Proceeds from the 2021 Horse Farm Tour benefit the Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, which helps children and adults in the Sandhills region with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities find strength and independence through the power of the horse.
Tickets are $25 (children 12 and under are free) and are available for purchase at The Bakehouse, Aberdeen Supply Company, Moore Equine Feed and Supply, A Bit Used, Cabin Branch Tack, Sandhills Winery, The Roast Office, the C-Cups Cupcakery (Pinehurst location) or online at www.prancing-horse.org.
They will also be available on the day of the tour at 10 a.m. at K2 Solutions, 5735 U.S. 1 North, Southern Pines, for $30.
