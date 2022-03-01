There is nothing stronger than the heart of a volunteer. This is the theme of the 2022 Barn Dance to benefit Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship, which returns to the Fair Barn on April 28 after a two-year hiatus.
The theme could not be more apt — it takes scores of volunteers and hundreds of volunteer hours each year to offer the Prancing Horse programs that help so many. Volunteers man the fundraising committees, staff the tack shop, help with veterans’ programs, ensure rider safety in classes, and help maintain and improve the facilities. Prancing Horse would not exist without them.
In particular, the vision and persistence of a few volunteers has helped shape Prancing Horse’s history and created the Prancing Horse of today: Judy and Bill Lewis, Nancy Piscopo and Lynn Rudnick.
Prancing Horse’s story begins 38 years ago when in1984, Ronnie Meltzer realized her dream of a therapeutic riding center. For the next 24 years, she ran a very successful program at her farm in Cameron. When Meltzer decided to retire in 2008, Prancing Horse found itself at a crossroads — in need of new leadership and a new home.
A committee of community leaders was formed to explore ways to relocate and reinstate the programs that Prancing Horse had offered. It proved harder than anyone had anticipated. Prancing Horse needed funds to acquire a new location and needed an operating program to raise those funds.
After several potential solutions proved unsuccessful, the real question became not where to go, but whether to go on.
Judy and Bill Lewis
Longtime volunteer Judy Lewis realized that a new approach was needed. Deciding to address the programs first and worry about the place later, Prancing Horse became a traveling operation, offering rides on leased space.
Her idea worked: In June 2009, Prancing Horse signed a contract with Beth and Chuck Younger at Muddy Creek Farm. The next year, Prancing Horse collaborated with Tom Carr to make McLendon Hills the second satellite program.
In 2012, with the backing of the homeowner’s association, Prancing Horse added Seven Lakes Stables to its list of satellite sites.
Three programs in three different places is not easy to manage. One of Judy’s primary goals was to ensure that Prancing Horse maintained the highest possible certification from the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH), an international association that sets the standards for therapeutic horsemanship — including 200 different standards and a rigorous site visit every five years. Prancing Horse passed with flying colors, three times.
While growth continued, the dream of a Prancing Horse farm was never far from anyone’s mind. In 2016 that dream came true with a farm in Hoffman that felt like home. That home, however, was a 30-acre, 12-stall farm in need of a lot of work to make it suitable for a therapeutic riding program. With PATH recertification looming it was all hands on deck. Volunteers, employees and board members all feverishly pitched in to make necessary repairs and upgrades. The organization closed on the farm in August, began offering lessons in October and by November, Prancing Horse was prepared for and received re-certification from PATH.
The farm has seen many physical improvements in the last six years. A generous donation from a friend of Prancing Horse provided a covered arena. A grant funded the hay barn, which also serves as the base for the veterans’ program. Volunteers built arenas, fenced paddocks, and built run-in sheds for the expanding herd. Throughout this process, Bill Lewis has served as volunteer facilities manager — supervising the new building and the repurposing of stalls to an office and a volunteer room; personally hacking back years of overgrown shrubbery; mowing pastures and helping with the actual building of the sheds. Bill, like Judy, would have qualified for overtime were it actually a job and not a labor of love.
Nancy Piscopo
In a very real way, all of this was possible because Nancy Piscopo, the financial heart of Prancing Horse since 2008. Prancing Horse was able to take the next step because it had its financial ducks in a row — and those ducks were put in their places by Piscopo. Finances are the backbone of any organization and Piscopo is adamant that it takes having data with integrity to make good decisions. Among other things, Piscopo invoices the riders, administers employee payroll and systems implementation, interfaces with brokerage firms, and tracks sales at A Bit Used, Prancing Horse’s nonprofit second-hand tack store. She is the go-to source for all financial questions and when decisions are made, they can be made with confidence.
Having a home of its own gave Prancing Horse the flexibility to expand its programs. The farm has a dedicated space where veterans can learn horsemanship skills through its Freedom Reins program and partnerships with Lone Survivor and PATH’s Wounded Warrior Project. Saddle Up! offers weeklong summer sessions teaching horsemanship skills to dependents of active-duty military. Many other Prancing Horse students ride through scholarship grants from a very generous community. Donors and families get to see participants in action at end of session student horse shows and get to participate in their joy by handing out ribbons and awards.
Lynn Rudnick
Throughout the Prancing Horse transitions, Lynn Rudnick has been there. She has been a devoted volunteer, jumping in to help with whatever was needed at the moment — whether it’s a babysitter so a teacher can teach, a volunteer coordinator to get everyone where they need to be or a barn captain for the Horse Farm Tour. Rudnick has never learned how to say no, and her varied skill set and sense of humor have been invaluable.
New Solutions
With Prancing Horse’s fiscal health in mind, Judy Lewis has been quick to embrace sources of funds to sustain the program. A dance, in an actual working barn, with horses watching the festivities from their stalls was a success that has since moved to the Fair Barn and become a Sandhills institution. It’s now a major fundraiser for the organization.
In 2014, Healing Hearts for Equines ceased operations and contacted Prancing Horse about taking over its used tack shop. Lewis and the Prancing Horse Board saw the opportunity in this and agreed. It was Prancing Horse’s great fortune that Letty Baker also agreed to stay on. She helped smooth a transition complicated by the almost immediate need to find a new space and managed the store for many years. Now located opposite Dunrovin on U.S. 1 in Vass, sales at A Bit Used are a major source of revenue for Prancing Horse.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program was shut down and A Bit Used temporarily closed, but there were horses to feed and a farm to staff and maintain. Through the generosity of the community and with sound fiscal management, including an organizational mandate to maintain operational reserve funds, Prancing Horse was able to successfully meet these challenges. Additionally, protocols were created to keep the staff, volunteers, and students safe and healthy.
The Prancing Horse of today is the result of the dogged persistence of a few volunteers who could not have done it without the help of hundreds more, so that the lives of those with special needs can be enhanced by therapeutic horsemanship. Never doubt that one person — or a few people — can make a difference.
