The Prancing Horse board of directors has selected Patricia “Pat” Watts as executive director of the Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Judy Lewis, long-time volunteer executive director, will continue her involvement with the organization as a board member and adviser.
Prancing Horse is a premier accredited center certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH). The mission of Prancing Horse is to enhance the lives of individuals with special needs by providing a safe environment for therapeutic horsemanship.
Prior to becoming executive director, Watts volunteered with the Prancing Horse therapeutic horsemanship classes and the Freedom Reins program for veterans. She also served as a member of the organization’s fund development committee.
In her new role, Watts will expand upon the success Prancing Horse has built over its 36-year history and will create programs to work with segments of the local community not currently being served. A native of Virginia, she relocated to the Sandhills area in 2016. Her prior experience includes 21 years in financial services, active involvement in charitable fundraising, and seven years as a board member for the Fredericksburg Area SPCA.
This summer, Prancing Horse also hired Kaylee Roth as barn manager. Roth joined Prancing Horse following her graduation from Judson College. While at Judson, she triple-majored, earning baccalaureate degrees in business administration, equine science, and psychology. Roth will oversee the care and management of all program equines in compliance with PATH International standards and supervise general maintenance of the 30-acre Prancing Horse farm located in Hoffman. Her priority will be to maintain a safe environment for all Prancing Horse staff, volunteers, guests, clients and equines. Roth is in the process of earning her PATH certification to become an instructor.
“Both women have assumed their roles during these tough times and have worked hard to prepare Prancing Horse to serve clients in a healthy safe way for the fall session,” says Judie Lewis.
For more information, or to become a Prancing Horse volunteer, visit prancing-horse.org.
