One little blip and life as we know it ground to a halt.
The heat pump outside my window whirred down. My electric alarm clock flashed a warning, then died. Out the window the scene was same as inside: blacker than black.
I had just settled down for my pre-bedtime hour of British TV: I own “Downton Abbey,” “Call the Midwife,” “Upstairs, Downstairs,” “All Creatures Great and Small” in their entirety, on DVD. They soothe, even in repetition, bridging the gap between their civilized calamities and mine.
Not a problem. The lights will blip on again soon. If not, my flashlights are juiced up and I have enough tall candles encased in glass, decorated with saints to see me through several evenings, should the outage linger.
It lingered … about 87 hours, most of them awful: dark, chilly, hungry, unwashed, not knowing how long this might last.
What good derives from such misery? More important, what’s to learn?
Surprisingly, quite a bit.
The moon. A full moon provides much light. I know this since I rise long before the sun. No moon, no lightposts or headlights mean the world is an uneasy place, enrobed in blackness. Thank goodness for the moon. Maybe better just to let it be.
The best flashlights are the skinny-minis worn around the neck, to turn on as needed.
I felt so much better, remembering long power outages caused by ice storms in the far North, where temps in the teens caused pipes to burst. Finally, I installed a black iron, gas-powered stove in the living room fireplace. Even its thermostat worked on something other than electricity. I felt like a pioneer woman, frying eggs beside the heavy dented kettle that steamed gently all night.
A little portable radio, tuned to local AM. Makes good company, silly Christmas tunes notwithstanding. On it, I heard details of the outage broadcast from CBS News, in New York. Wow.
A tea buddy. I drink tea, seldom coffee. By Monday afternoon I had both shivers and withdrawal symptoms. Oh, how I needed a cuppa. Then the doorbell rang. There stood my friend and tea buddy, with a tall insulated mug of steaming Earl Grey, made possible by her gas kitchen stove. I have sipped champagne at Maxim’s of Paris that wasn’t half as good.
No TV, no heat or lights, computer or land lines. Gas tanks running low. I make noise about advanced electronics. . No umbilicus connects me to my cell phone – the “simple” brand advertised in AARP publications. It stays plugged in longer than in use. But with it I was able to call my grandson on his birthday, text and receive the entire blackout. Cool.
My moth-eaten cashmere turtleneck: Nothing is warmer, next to the skin. Over it, a fleece-lined Duke hoodie and thick sweatpants. I had almost forgotten how good this combo feels, rather like a well-insulated house, of which Moore County boasts precious few. The Duke sweatshirt serves a dual purpose – to keep me warm and render Tar Heel buddies hot under the collar.
My devoted kitties, Missy and Lucky: They knew from the first blip that something was amiss. No Brit TV. Mama napped on the couch rather than pecking away on her keyboard. Bedtime differed, too. No heating pads to soothe her arthritic shoulder, soon commandeered for creaky kitty bones. Well, didn’t they both crawl under the quilt and lean in? Surprising how much heat two elderly cats and a fleeced-encased granny can generate.
The lights blinked on at 9:30 Wednesday morning. The milk may be spoiled and the ice cream melted but I got hours of extra sleep and probably saved a few dollars on my electric bill.
But I’d rather pay double than go through it again.
Assuming the power holds, contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
