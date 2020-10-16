Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit North Carolina Pottery Center is taking are taking its 2020 gala, raffle, and benefit auction online this year.
“We’re calling this year’s fundraiser ‘Working Together,’ because most of the works in this year’s online silent auction have been made by two or more potters working collaboratively and safely, to illustrate the importance of working together in challenging time and circumstances,” says a spokesman
All of the artists are donating their time, effort and energy in collaborative and solo creations.
While most of the pieces this year will be collaborative works, there will be a limited number of solo works as well from artists such as Mark Hewitt, Eric Knoche, Hamish Jackson, Susan Myers, Bob Meier, Shawn Ireland, and others.
Collaborating potters include Ben Owen III and Cynthia Bringle; Mark Hewitt and Bulldog Pottery; Donna Craven and Chad Brown; Takuro Shibata and Fred Johnson; David Stuempfle and Hitomi Shibata; Matt Jones and Michael Gates; Kate Waltman and David Fernandez; Joseph Sand and Brenda Hornsby Heindel; Sid Luck, Matt Luck, Jason Luck and Stacy Lambert; Ronan Kyle Peterson and Teresa Pietsch; Matthew Kelly and Michael Mahan; Ken Sedberry and Galen Sedberry; Pam Owens and Stephanie Martin; Eck McCanless and Jinsong Kim; Anne Partna and Erin Younge; Jennie Keatts and Carol Gentithes; Amy Sanders and Ron Philbeck; Vicky Smith and Deborah Caliva; Mark Arnold and John Peel.
“We hope you'll join us for our online streaming event where you'll get a closer look, through video and music, at some of these artists, their work, and why they believe supporting the North Carolina Pottery Center is important,” says the spokesman.
The online streaming event is from 7 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. A $10 registration fee (advance registration required) may be handled via www.ncpcgala.org. The online silent auction is from Sunday, Oct. 18, through Sunday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. at the same website. (Registration is not required to donate or bid.
The mission of the North Carolina Pottery Center is to promote public awareness of and appreciation for the history, heritage and ongoing tradition of pottery making in North Carolina.
The center is located at 233 East Ave. in Seagrove. For more information, call (336) 873-8430 or visit ncpotterycenter.org.
