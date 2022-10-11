Ceramic pumpkins

Ceramic wood-fired gourds by Erin Younge of The Triangle Studio

 CONTRIBUTED

You might think a pumpkin is just a pumpkin, but you will find talented artists in Seagrove have their own unique style and their own handmade seasonal interpretations. Find the latest fall designs, pottery pumpkins, gourds, fall home décor and seasonal tableware for all your baking needs this month. Each Saturday in October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., take a self-guided tour of five pottery galleries each offering special fall themed items and experiences.

Participating artists on the Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail along N.C. 705 in Seagrove include Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio, during weekly business hours, or as they host their own unique events each Saturday in October. Start out by visiting any one of the participating shops, where you can pick up a Potters’ Pumpkin Patch map and follow the trail through Seagrove to experience the events offered at each shop.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days