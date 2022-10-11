You might think a pumpkin is just a pumpkin, but you will find talented artists in Seagrove have their own unique style and their own handmade seasonal interpretations. Find the latest fall designs, pottery pumpkins, gourds, fall home décor and seasonal tableware for all your baking needs this month. Each Saturday in October, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., take a self-guided tour of five pottery galleries each offering special fall themed items and experiences.
Participating artists on the Potters’ Pumpkin Patch Trail along N.C. 705 in Seagrove include Blue Hen Pottery, Crystal King Pottery, Seagrove Stoneware, Thomas Pottery and The Triangle Studio, during weekly business hours, or as they host their own unique events each Saturday in October. Start out by visiting any one of the participating shops, where you can pick up a Potters’ Pumpkin Patch map and follow the trail through Seagrove to experience the events offered at each shop.
As an event sponsor, The General Wine and Brew will offer handmade collectible pottery mugs and a seasonal selection of pumpkin brews. Located in downtown Seagrove, The General Wine and Brew is a retail wine shop and bar and will be open during each event Saturday from 12 to 9 p.m. They have a small plates menu, a great selection of craft beer and fine wine, outside deck seating and picnic area.
Pottery shops in Seagrove are the ideal getaway for a day or weekend trip. The countryside is beautiful, the pottery is exquisite, and the individual shop locations are perfect for social distancing. Known as the Pottery Capital of the United States, Seagrove is home to more than 100 ceramic artists. Visitors can shop galleries and studios from the town’s center, extending to a 20-mile radius along the scenic N.C. Pottery Highway.
Special events this month on the Pumpkin Patch Trail:
Saturday, Oct. 15
Blue Hen Pottery | Pumpkins go Online
Crystal King Pottery | Festival of Fall
Seagrove Stoneware | Octoberfest
Thomas Pottery | Festival of Leaves
The Triangle Studio | Mythical Creatures
Saturday, Oct. 22
Blue Hen Pottery | Tricks and Treats
Crystal King Pottery | Festival of Fall
Seagrove Stoneware | Jack O’Lantern Glow
Thomas Pottery | Jack O’Lanterns
The Triangle Studio | TBD
Saturday, Oct. 29
Blue Hen Pottery | Tricks and Treats
Crystal King Pottery | For the Love of Autumn Sale
